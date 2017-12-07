Meghan Markle Felt She ‘Wasn’t Enough’ At The Start Of Her Acting Career

'I was in my early 20s, still figuring so much out, and trying to find my value'

Meghan Markle has opened up about the struggles she faced during the early years of her acting career.

As we all know, the 36-year-old is known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits. But when she first started out in Hollywood, she found herself feeling like she ‘wasn’t enough’ to land a part.

Darling magazine recently unearthed an article from their archives, in which Meghan wrote: ‘I was in my early 20s, still figuring so much out, and trying to find my value in an industry that judges you on everything that you’re not versus everything that you are. Not thin enough, not pretty enough, not ethnic enough, while also being too thin, too ethnic, too pretty the very next day.

‘It felt unapologetically impossible, and I spent my evenings eating my feelings with grilled cheese sandwiches and cheap wine. There was a casting director named April Webster who has basically casted everything of note from TV to film for close to two decades (think Lost and Mission Impossible). I had never met her before, and at my very first audition for her, she stopped me mid-scene and said so simply: “You need to know that you’re enough.”

‘I was breathless. No one had ever seen it, or perhaps no one had ever called me out, but there in that small box of a room in Burbank, this woman I had never met saw me. My gut reaction was to smile. To smile hard. Maybe that would keep the tears tucked behind my draping eyes.’

Meghan continued by speaking about the role that found her fame, adding: ‘It was six years ago that I booked the role of Rachel on Suits. It was called A Legal Mind at the time; it was the fifth pilot I would have filmed.

‘I remember hoping this one would see the light of day. Never would I have imagined that this show would not just change my career, but also change my life—that on my journey of trying to get what I wanted, of trying to see my dream come to fruition, I would learn who I am.

‘That I would discover that I am enough.’

Now that Meghan is engaged to Prince Harry, she’s retired from acting in order to focus on her royal responsibilities. But we’re so glad she’s learnt her true worth.