It Turns Out There Were Hidden Meanings In Meghan Markle’s Cardiff Outfit

Prince Harry's bride-to-be was sending a clear message during their trip to Wales...

We’ve always known that Meghan Markle was a pretty remarkable woman.

Way before she’d even met her prince, the 36-year-old was making a name for herself as quite the humanitarian. Taking on her role as a UN women’s advocate, Meghan delivered a powerful and inspiring speech which told the story of her very first fight for equality – at the age of eleven.

The actress, who also found fame on the TV screen thanks to her role in Suits, has always had a passion for philanthropy.

Having worked as a Global Ambassador for World Vision (visiting places such as Delhi and Mumbai to meet with young girls that struggle to get access to menstrual products) and regularly speaking out about world issues, particularly those that affect women, Meghan has always been very aware of the world.

So it’s hardly a surprise that, in her new role as part of the Royal Family, she’s continuing to support causes that mean something.

Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines yesterday, thanks to their third public engagement as a couple.

At first glance, it seemed that Meghan had simply perfected the smart-casual look with in an all-black ensemble and complimentary laid-back hairstyle. But, upon closer inspection, it seems that Prince Harry’s future bride may have put quite a bit more thought into her #OOTD.

Her stylish wrap coat was by none other than Stella McCartney, a designer who is famous for being both cruelty-free and sustainable.

What’s more, as Time points out, her cute little accessory was by DeMellier London. So much more than a stylish piece of arm candy, they give proceeds from each handbag to the non-profit organisation SOS Children’s Villages; the world’s largest charity working with orphaned and abandoned children. As part of the brand’s A Bag, A Life initiative, funding is given to medical programmes in countries such as Somalia and Zambia where children, tragically, tend to die young.

Finally, Meghan’s black jeans were Hiut denim, which just so happens to be a boutique Welsh brand.

Yup, you may remember that the royal couple were visiting Cardiff, so this would have sent a message of solidarity and support for local business.

Top marks, Meghan.