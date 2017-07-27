Could Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Spell Trouble For Meghan Markle?

Loved-up Meghan and Prince Harry look set to face their biggest challenge yet

It seemed like a real-life fairytale for Meghan Markle. The actress and Prince Harry, who confirmed their romance in November, seem to be a match made in heaven, with 35-year-old Meghan slipping seamlessly into an ‘under the radar’ royal life.

But sources say that behind the smiles there are a few tiny cracks – and they face potentially the toughest challenge of their relationship yet as Love Island wraps up and Harry’s rumoured ex-fling Camilla Thurlow exits the reality show. Could it push the pair to breaking point?

A source tells LOOK: ‘This is the first time Meghan’s really had to contend with anything to do with Harry’s past in terms of the girls he’s dated, so a few insecurity issues have raised their head.’

While there’s no denying that the couple are in a love bubble, the threat of 28-year-old Camilla exposing Harry’s secrets has left Meghan worried.

Camilla, who is an explosives ordnance disposal expert whose work has taken her all over the world, was first linked to Harry in July 2014.

The pair were spotted together at Tonteria nightclub in London’s Sloane Square, shortly after his split from Cressida Bonas. A source says: ‘Meghan’s a really confident and successful girl, but she’s only human and when Harry’s ex is being talked about everywhere she finds it massively uncomfortable.

‘Harry keeps reassuring her, but it’s obviously hard for them both. They’ve tried to keep things going at a steady pace, quietly, but Camilla will be in demand and no matter how discreet she is about her past with Harry it’s inevitably going to keep raising its head every time she makes a public appearance or gives an interview.’

Camilla even hinted before she went into the Love Island villa that she might open up about the Prince, also commenting on the fact that he once dated the show’s host Caroline Flack.

She told LOOK: ‘I hope it’s not weird with Caroline. I’m excited to meet her. She’s a great role model. I don’t know if she would want to talk about it [her romance with Harry] – I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.’

Considering Camilla is now loved-up with co-star Jamie Jewitt, let’s hope everyone can put the past behind them.