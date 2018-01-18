Did Meghan Markle Just Break Away From Royal Tradition Once Again…?

Maybe. But we're loving it...

By Victoria Moorhouse

From the editors of InStyle US

Meghan Markle just confirmed her signature royal beauty look, and we’re on board.

Visiting Cardiff Castle with Prince Harry, she, once again, wore her long brunette hair swept up into a messy bun with volume at the crown. It breaks what we’re calling the ‘unofficial royal tradition,’ given what we’re used to seeing from the family’s appearances. Three makes a trend, but it looks like this low-key, simple style is here to stay.

The knotted chignon was secured at the back of her head, while shorter, wispy strands fell loose and framed her face. But this messy bun is slightly different than the initial relaxed updo she debuted just days ago.

The subtle bouffant at the crown gives it a more formal vibe. So next time you want to make your bun more appropriate for an evening or dressier occasion, go for volume.

As for her makeup, Markle kept to subtle details like a pinky-nude lip, fluttery lashes, and a natural flush.

Do you think Markle will go for breaking a traditional makeup rule next?