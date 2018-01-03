It Looks Like Meghan Markle Might Be Breaking One Royal Tradition At Her Wedding

Could Harry and Meghan be set to shake things up on their big day?

The countdown is officially ON for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Towards the end of last year, Kensington Palace put us all out of our misery and shared the official date that Hazza and his fiancée would be tying the knot. And we cleared our diaries accordingly.

‘His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.

‘Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,’ the tweet, which was sent out on the 15th December 2017, read.

Naturally, since then, there’s been much speculation as to what their wedding will be like. From alleged sketches of Meghan Markle’s potential dress, to who might make up the royal wedding party, the whole world seems to be hanging onto every rumour.

Now a source has reportedly come forward to claim that Meghan could be considering breaking a major wedding tradition. And we’re here for it.

A source that is said to be close to the royal couple has told Us Weekly: ‘I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment.’

This could be a move away from the actions of other central members of the Royal Family; The Duchess of Cambridge was escorted down the aisle by her father, Michael, at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, and Harry’s mother Princess Diana chose her dad to escort her when she married Prince Charles back in 1981.

‘While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,’ the source continued to tell the publication.

‘The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises…

‘They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day.’

It’s safe to say that we’ll all be waiting with bated breath.