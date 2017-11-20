Meghan Markle’s Body Double Just Sparked More ‘Engagement’ Rumours

Speculation is at an all-time high

Let’s be honest, we’re all waiting for the announcement that Prince Harry has proposed to girlfriend Meghan Markle.

And now that American actress Meghan, 36, is rumoured to have quit her role in legal drama Suits, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Which is probably why we’ve started reading into everything the couple do…

Here’s a case in point. In an Instagram post that’s now seemingly private, Meghan’s body double Nicky Bursic reportedly sent her a sweet farewell message.

This read: ‘It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle.

‘Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years , the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella #youdeserveitall #loveher.’

The image is said to show the pair standing next to each other, with Nicky’s caption including a love heart and a champagne emoji.

Yep, a CHAMPAGNE EMOJI. Could this mean Meghan has something to celebrate? It may be a bit of a stretch, but that’s certainly what some people seem to think.

Rumours of Meghan’s Suits exit have been circling ever since she started dating Harry, 33, last year – and now it appears neither she nor on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams will return if an eighth season happens.

‘They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens,’ Aaron Korsh, the show’s creator, told Deadline earlier this year.

‘This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives. I’m going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out.’

The big question on every Suits fan’s lips is whether (and if you haven’t caught up yet, SPOILERS!) we’ll get to see their characters marry before they leave the show forever.

We almost want it to happen as much as we want Meghan and Prince Harry to get hitched IRL… Almost.