Is This Why Meghan Markle Went Against ‘Royal Advice’ And Wore All Black?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy little bees this week, having stepped out a number of times to attend events surrounding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The Queen has just appointed her grandson as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and so far his new role has seen him deliver an impassioned speech and take his bride-to-be along to meet with delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

This all continued on Thursday night, with the royal couple attending a Women’s Empowerment reception together.

Hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the evening celebrated female empowerment and launched the Platform For Girls Education. This campaign is designed to encourage all Commonwealth countries to commit to providing twelve years of quality education to every young girl.

Of course, Meghan has always championed women’s rights. The 36-year-old was a UN ambassador and has previously delivered a powerful and inspiring speech, telling the story of her very first fight for equality – at the age of eleven.

The pair, who are due to get married in May, spoke to guests from a variety of different organisations that are committed to providing education to girls across the Commonwealth.

Naturally, there’s also been a lot of attention surrounding Meghan’s outfit. The former actress opted for an all-black ensemble, which reportedly goes against royal styling advice.

Apparently, members of the royal family are encouraged not to wear all black to engagements, unless they’re attending a funeral or a commemorative event.

But a few have pointed out that Meghan may have been making a very important point. You’ll probably remember that, towards the start of the year, the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements saw actors wearing all black everything on the red carpet as a sign of protest. Highlighting issues surrounding inequality and sexual harassment, the dress code became a way of showing solidarity.

Could Meghan have been nodding to this? She was at an event for female empowerment after all, so it would have been quite appropriate.

She has also been known to put a lot of thought and meaning into her clothing. And we know how the former Suits star feels about these movements, having addressed them at her very first charitable appearance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her fiancé Prince Harry.

‘I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean #MeToo and Time’s Up, and there is no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered, and people really helping to support them – men included,’ she said.

Way to go, Meghan.