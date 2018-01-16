Meghan Markle Caused A 400% Increase In Traffic To This Jeweller’s Website

It seems that Meghan Markle is a big fan of Birks jewellery...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement announcement and subsequent photocall might seem like forever ago, but there’s one big reason why people are still talking about it.

Sure, we’re all excited by the prospect of another Royal Wedding. But the ‘Meghan Markle effect’ is in full swing too, with fans hanging on her every style decision.

From Meghan’s messy bun to the Suits actress’s ode to the high street – in the form of that M&S jumper – we all want a piece of what Harry’s future bride is selling.

Now, we’re right back to where it all started. It seems that many are still hung-up on the earrings that Meghan chose to wear for her initial engagement photos with Harry.

As the world watched, the 36-year-old was sporting Canadian jeweller Birks. But it seems that it came as quite the surprise to the president and chief executive of the brand, who has been reaping the benefits ever since.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Jean-Christophe Bédos explained that he was in his hotel room when news of the royal engagement broke, which saw Meghan stepping out in his earrings.

‘One likes to believe we are great masterminds and plan everything to the minor detail. But it was a very, very happy and nice surprise for us,’ he said.

According to the publication, Birks enjoyed a 400% increase in traffic to the website as a result of Meghan’s support.

What’s more, the £850 gold and opal earrings – plus another version and matching pendant – sold out.

If that’s a little bit out of your price range, you can nod to the trend with this pair from H. Samuel for just £29.

BUY NOW

It seems as though Meghan is a firm fan of the jeweller, as she also chose to wear Snowflake earrings – again, from Birks – for Christmas lunch with the Queen.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Well, if it’s good enough for Ms Markle…