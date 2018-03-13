There May Have Been A Significant Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s White Beret

The fashion accessory could have been a subtle tribute to Princess Diana...

You’ve probably seen photos of Meghan Markle everywhere this morning. Why? Well, she stepped out, once again, with her fiancé Prince Harry, this time attending a special service at Westminster Abbey in celebration of Commonwealth Day.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance, and it marked Meghan’s very first official engagement with the Queen.

Naturally, Meghan knocked it out of the park with her latest style offering. The former Suits actress opted for a navy dress and matching court shoes, which she teamed with a tailored Amanda Wakeley coat and a white beret.

The 36-year-old is known for putting a little meaning behind her sartorial decisions, so people have been quick to draw some significance out of this #OOTD.

Her headwear was by milliner Stephen Jones, who just so happened to design berets for the late Princess Diana, according to reports.

Just last year, Jones told British Vogue: ‘She really loved the world of fashion, and she liked the people in it.

‘It was an escape for her.’

This could mean that Meghan’s choice was a direct nod to her future husband’s mother, and it wouldn’t be the first time. Her engagement ring is known to include two stones that once belonged to the Princess of Wales.

Others have pointed out that this simple cap has a rich – and sometimes political – history, particularly when it comes to the fight for equality. Meghan is a proud advocate for women’s rights, so could her choice of accessory have been a way for her to express her feminist beliefs?

The beret is a style statement that’s gone in and out of mainstream fashion since the early 1900s, so perhaps Meghan just liked the way it looked? And, it goes without saying, it looked fabulous on her.

Keep the fashion inspo coming, Markle.