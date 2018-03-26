Meghan Markle Just Dropped A Big Hint About Babies With Prince Harry

By Beth Shearing

Meghan Markle has hinted that she very much sees children in her future with Prince Harry.

During a visit to Belfast in Northern Island late last week, the actress made a telling comment while chatting to a couple who make baby products.

‘I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,’ she told the entrepreneurs.

According to Hello!’s royal correspondent, Meghan made the remark as she browsed the husband and wife team’s selection of wares for little ones.

‘ROYAL BABY (at some point in future) ALERT: Harry and Meghan met a husband and wife who make baby products such as hypoallergenic Moses baskets and non-slip baths,’ Emily Nash wrote on Twitter.

The revelation is sure to put a smile on her future husband’s face. Speaking on The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast in April last year, Prince Harry made it very clear that he’d love to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet one day.

‘I, of course, I would love to have kids,’ he mused. ‘I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends’ [children]… actually only five or six.’

The 33-year-old redhead went on to state that he finds it easy to bond with children.

‘I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side,’ he mused.

‘If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on video games or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. I’ve actually had a lot of practice for that.’

Meghan, 36, and Prince Harry are due to tie the knot on 19 May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The pair announced their plans to marry back in November last year, after Harry popped the question during a quiet evening at home in London.