Meghan Markle Swears By The Same Beauty Product As Kim Kardashian West

These A-list ladies have very different demands when it comes to makeup, but they both have a soft spot for the same foundation...

Kim Kardashian is the current Kween of Kontour, whilst Meghan Markle favours a natural glow. But it seems that these two famous women do share one thing; they each swear by Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is said to have always made one important request when sitting in the makeup chair: ‘Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation,’ she’d tell her former MUA.

In an interview with Refinery29, Lydia F. Sellers – who worked with Meghan for two years during her days starring in Suits – explained how she achieved Meghan’s desired look with the amount of product she applied.

She told the publication: ‘Every time I’d do her make-up, she’d say: “Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation.”

‘It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on.’

It was also revealed that she used a BeautyBlender on Meghan in order to make sure the formula was sheer enough to let her freckles shine.

Kim Kardashian has also made no secret of her love for Luminous Silk, which comes in at £42.

In fact, she made headlines back in 2015 when she posted a panicked tweet at the fashion house after believing that her ‘favourite foundation’ had been discontinued.

It’s now thought that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was actually referring to Armani’s Shaping Cream, which has now been replaced by the Crema Nuda Tinted Cream.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But she still hails the Luminous Silk foundation as one of her faves.