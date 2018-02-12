Everyone Wants To Know How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Spend Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Not only is Valentine’s Day right around the corner, but the engaged couple have also just revealed some exciting new details about their wedding day.

In a series of tweets that went out from the official Kensington Palace account, updated information about Harry and Meghan’s big day have been shared.

‘Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,’ the first tweet read.

Sharing some information about their big day, which is set for May 19th, a further announcement stated: ‘The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.’

It’s also been revealed that the newly married couple will then be taking a carriage procession from their wedding venue to Windsor Castle. ‘They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,’ they have said.

Further tweets read: ‘Following the service, there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation.’

‘Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.’

Following this news, many have been wondering how Ms. Markle and her prince will be spending their last Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple.

It has been revealed that Harry and Meghan are set to make another appearance together, this time in Scotland.

On February 13, the day before the big V, the loved-up pair will visit the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. They’ll also visit Social Bite – an organisation that is working towards ending homelessness.

Will they extend their stay for the most romantic day of the year?