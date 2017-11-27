Meghan And Harry Engaged: What It Means

The news we've all been waiting for has finally arrived...

It’s happened: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and we are hysterically happy for them. The news was announced at 10am this morning (via the Clarence House Twitter page) with an official statement reading: ‘His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.’ But what does it all mean?! When will the wedding take place?! Where will the newly engaged couple be living? And, will we get a day off work?! Here’s everything you need to know…

The Date

Prince Harry, 33 and Meghan, 36, have confirmed the wedding will take place in Spring next year, and while an official date has not yet been confirmed, if the rumours are true we hear a date around the bank holiday weekend may have already been earmarked. Prince William and Kate were married on 29 April 2011 (which was a Friday before the bank holiday). Fingers crossed this could mean another royal wedding day off work…

More: Prince Harry And Meghan Are Officially Engaged!

The Engagement

According to the official announcement, Harry popped the question ‘in London earlier this month’ – despite speculation that the pair became engaged on holiday in Africa earlier this year. With the wedding date next Spring, it looks like the royal wedding planners are in for a busy few months, but they are probably used to it – Kate and Wills were married in five and a half months.

The Family

‘Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.’ AWWWWW, right? While The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have congratulated the couple, Meghan’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle posted an official statement reading: ‘We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.’ Prince William and Kate also commented: ‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Nottingham Cottage

According to the announcement, Meghan and Harry will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace (also the first marital home of Kate and Wills). While it’s not been confirmed whether Harry and Megs will continue to live in the cottage after they are wed, we hear they might also be looking for a more spacious home in Norfolk, too…

Read More: Meghan Markle’s Favourite Moisturiser Is £3.53 In The Cyber Monday Sale

