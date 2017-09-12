Megan McKenna Hits Back At Trolls Who Labelled Her Anorexic

Fiery Megan has put the haters in their place...

Known for appearing on Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Big Brother, The Only Way Is Essex and now starring in her own show There’s Something About Megan (oh, and who else remembers when she auditioned for The X Factor…) it’s safe to say Megan McKenna has become a reality TV princess.

But while she really has built herself an army of loyal fans, unfortunately Megan has faced body-shaming from online trolls.

The TOWIE star has revealed she was actually in hospital before filming for her latest show – There’s Something About Megan – having suffered all her life with Coeliac disease.

And when a cruel follower branded her ‘anorexic’ on one of her Instagram snaps, Megan has spoken out about the trolling.

‘It’s not nice as no one would call someone fat, but they think it’s OK to call me anorexic,’ Megan discussed with The Sun.

‘I did respond to one of them, as I was fuming,’ she admitted. ‘I was so ill with my belly before I went to Nashville and I was in and out of the hospital and no one knew what was wrong with me, so yes I was thin as I was unwell. People need to realise I’m always going to have problems with this and not troll me.’

Having recently been diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, the brunette beauty discussed her battle with Coeliac disease: ‘It can lead to bowel cancer if you don’t control your diet, so this is a serious thing I have to live with and people need to stop trolling me,’ she emphasised.

‘Sometimes I eat things and I get really ill and I’m thinking, oh God, what have I eaten? It can be such a nightmare because it can get quite painful.’

We think it is seriously brave that Megan has spoken out about this. And to you trolls… If you have nothing nice to say – don’t say anything at all.