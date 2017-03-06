Are TOWIE Fans Turning Against Megan McKenna After Last Night’s Episode?

The former CBB star was involved in a pretty big row. And it looks like she's getting some hate for it today...

We’re just going to throw this out there from early; we’ve always had a soft spot for Megan McKenna.

It’s safe to say that the 24-year-old is pretty hot-headed and doesn’t shy away from saying what she really feels. And we just have to have some respect for that, really.

But, according to some TOWIE viewers, she may have gone a step too far during the latest episode.

The reality star was involved in a pretty big bust-up in some recent scenes for the ITVBe series. Megan went head-to-head with co-star Liam Gatsby after he accused her best friend Amber Turner of cheating on her boyfriend of four-years with Dan Edgar.

Well, if there’s one thing we can say about Megan it’s that she’ll stand up for her pals.

However, the star did call Liam some pretty nasty things in the process, which definitely didn’t go down well.

2 days to go #dimples&sand A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Since the episode aired, Megan has gone about her business and shared an Instagram video of her make-up routine.

But fans have taken the opportunity to air their opinions on her on-screen behaviour.

One wrote: ‘Disgusting behaviour it was awful to watch. Used to love TOWIE but last nights episode was painful and cruel to watch.’

Another added: ‘commenting on weight isn’t being a role model to men or women… When I think alot of young ppl may look upto u they could have weight issues got to b so careful when in public eye… [sic]’.

We have to point out that body-shaming in any form is NEVER okay. But at the same time, leaving negative comments on someone’s Instagram isn’t great either.

Sadly, Megan was branded ‘vile’ and a ‘bully’ by many of those leaving messages in her comment section.

Oh dear.

Do you think Megan has gone too far? Let us know @lookmagazine.