Megan McKenna Avoids Awkward Questions About Pete Wicks On This Morning

The TOWIE star is rumoured to have split up with her on-off beau...

Megan McKenna appeared on This Morning earlier today. And TBH, it was all a little awkward.

The TOWIE star joined her co-stars Kate Wright and Bobby Norris on the sofa, where they chatted about the upcoming 20th season of the show.

But there was one person missing from the line-up – Pete Wicks.

Yep. Megan’s on-off boyfriend was supposed to join them on the programme, but ended up being a no-show.

Some have speculated that this could have been because they’ve ended things, as they recently deleted each other on social media. They were also seen rowing while filming scenes for the reality show. Eep.

Megan was keeping schtum on the matter, simply telling hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: ‘It’s just a bit complicated at the moment with me and him.’

When the two presenters tried to push Megan for some clarification on her relationship with Pete, she squirmed before insisting that she wouldn’t be talking about it.

The 24-year-old said: ‘I just think, out of respect for each other, we’re not really going to speak about each other.’

However, she did state that she would have been ‘professional’ towards Pete if they’d ended up in the studio together.

We guess we’ll just have to wait for Sunday to find out what’s really happening between them…