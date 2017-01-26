Megan McKenna Has An Awkward Moment On The Red Carpet At The NTAs

Something weird was going on with the TOWIE girls at the National Television Awards...

Megan McKenna definitely made sure that her National Television Awards appearance got people talking.

Choosing to walk the carpet in a dramatic satin co-ord instead of a trusty gown, the 24-year-old opted to put a bit of a twist on the usual red carpet staple.

There’s no doubt that she was looking good, piling her hair up into a pretty updo, and shimmying for the photographers in a sweeping fishtail skirt.

Yup. She was basically channeling the red dress emoji.

But, unfortunately for the Essex babe, it seems as though the TOWIE cast didn’t share their fashion plans with one another before hitting the carpet. Perhaps they don’t have a WhatsApp group after all, then…

Kate Wright and Chloe Sims also made an appearance to represent their reality TV show, but it didn’t take long for us to notice a theme.

On Wednesdays, TOWIE girls wear red, apparently.

& yes we all turned up in red 🙈🙈🙈 thank you @dress2party for the last minute beaut dress ❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

In fact, Kate even took to Instagram to comment on the situation. Posing for a photograph with her co-stars, the 25-year-old said, ‘& yes we all turned up in red 🙈🙈🙈 thank you @dress2party for the last minute beaut dress ❤❤❤❤’.

Well, they definitely made it work.

And red seemed to be the flavour of the evening, with Love Island‘s Kady McDermott and EastEnders’ babe Jacqueline Jossa also nodding to the trend.

💃💃💃