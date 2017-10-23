Megan McKenna Quits TOWIE Amid ‘Cheating’ Claims

Megan has been accused of being unfaithful to ex Pete Wicks...

We were seriously gutted when the news broke of Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks’ split, and now it looks like we’ve got even MORE bad news to deal with.

Megan has revealed that she will be leaving the ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex following the dramatic split from her on/off boyfriend.

But fans of the brunette beauty will be pleased to know that she hasn’t ruled out returning in the future, so hopefully it’s not a final goodbye to the controversial character.

Despite reuniting earlier this year after the couple called it quits when Pete was caught messaging his ex-girlfriend, it looks like they couldn’t make things work and they confirmed the end of their relationship, both admitting that they were unhappy.

Megan announced the news of her departure from the show to The Sun, explaining: ‘I’ve absolutely loved my time on TOWIE, although this series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies.’

She continued: ‘My music is really important to me and I just want to focus as much of my time on that as possible but I’d like to think I might return at some point. I’d like to thank everyone at Lime Pictures and ITV for their ongoing support.’

More: TOWIE’s Bobby Norris Hits Back At Surgery Speculation

Megan WILL appear in the next couple of episodes of the reality show, which were filmed in advance of her quitting.

This comes after Liam Gatsby – co-star of Pete and Megan – claimed he had evidence that proved Megan cheated on Pete with her ex-boyfriend Harry Eden whilst they were together.

Whilst Megan has furiously denied the claims, a source revealed to The Sun: ‘Liam has not said what kind of evidence he has on Megan, but he’s adamant it’s proof that she was with Harry before she broke up with Pete.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Split With Luke Crodden On Her Birthday

Another insider told the Daily Mail: ‘He had people telling him that they’d spotted [Megan and Harry] out together several times and even shared a bed at an after party… Pete has no proof that Megan cheated on him and wants to believe their relationship was genuine, but he has friends telling him it’s been going on for months he is struggling to think anything else.

‘Pete has lost friends over this as they have all been telling him for weeks that Megan and Harry had been seen together and that Harry was trying to woo Megan back, but he refused to believe them. Now he knows they were all right… He is feeling embarrassed that he’s the last to know as information is coming from all angles now. There’s no smoke without fire and it all seems too coincidental.’

The Only Way Is Essex continues Wednesday night at 10pm on ITVBe.