Megan McKenna Hits Back With A Valentine’s Day Snap

The TOWIE star is fed up of speculation surrounding her relationship with Pete Wicks...

Megan McKenna seems to be fed up with the constant scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Pete Wicks. And, to be honest, we don’t really blame her.

The TOWIE babe, once again, sparked a whole heap of speculation when she sent out a pretty cryptic tweet on the day before Valentine’s Day.

Megan, who isn’t one for keeping her thoughts and feelings to herself, took to the social media site to say: ‘Only trust your family and your dog.’

She then followed it up with the words: ‘Stressed is an understatement.’

Her followers soon put two and two together (and made five), thinking that her mood had something to do with her boyfriend.

Comments included: ‘r what the flaming heck has he done now ! [sic]’, ‘who’s Pete texting now 😂’ and ‘leave him then for good jheeez always falling out [sic]’.

Er, pretty harsh eh?

Of course, everyone knows that Pete and Megan went through something of a rocky patch last year when the 28-year-old was caught texting other girls behind his girlfriend’s back. But after a lot of grovelling, they decided to give things another go.

It seems as though Megan wants to put an end to any gossip, shooting down the idea that she’s having problems with her man.

The ITVBe star told her fans: ‘Just because I write somthing about being stressed or trusting my family. Doesn’t meen it’s related to @P_Wicks01 Christ 🙄 [sic]’.

Later on that day – after getting a very bouncy blow-dry – Pete and Megan stepped out for a Valentine’s Day date. And they chose a very significant spot for the occasion.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, Megan explained: ‘First stop, back to where we had our first date 🍾’.

Adorable.