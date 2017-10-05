Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Reportedly Split Again

Noooo.

It looks like things could be over for the TOWIE couple…

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks broke up earlier this year already when it was revealed that the tattooed Essex lad has allegedly been messaging his ex.

However, they actually rekindled their romance just three months after the split after a trip to Las Vegas brought them closer together.

But now insiders have claimed that the pair never really resolved their issues and have decided to go their separate ways once more.

Saturdays with @p_wicks01 🍸 Thankyou @nbhdrestaurants for looking after us! @itsjamesoconnor your a ledge! See you again soon 💋🍴 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

A TV source told The Sun: ‘Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn’t been enough… After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows.’

They added: ‘They are constantly falling out – there’s no guarantee that they won’t rekindle again.’

The couple had previously told the publication that they were determined to make their relationship work this time…

I couldn't be more proud of this one tonight for following her dreams and showing people the real Megan Mckenna. I'll always be your number 1 fan…I love you ❤️😘 A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

‘Couples that break up for a week and then decide to get back together – they don’t work,’ the brunette beauty said. ‘We had a proper break and a clean slate – we went away and didn’t tell anyone. No one was getting involved and it was just me and Pete.’

‘What is the point in getting back together if we are going to split up again? I bloody hope we’re in it for the long haul this time – I can’t be dealing with another break up on the show,’ she admitted.

Pete added: ‘It is like a new relationship again.’

We’re not certain of what’s going on with Megan and Pete but we’re really hoping the reports aren’t true…