Have Megan McKenna And Mike Thalassitis Called Time On Their Romance?

Fans started to worry after seeing something odd on social media...

Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis already appear to have parted ways, after just two months of dating.

The former TOWIE star and the Love Island contestant, better known by his nickname ‘Muggy Mike’, went public with their relationship in February, posting a number of loved-up snaps to social media. They also enjoyed a romantic holiday in Barbados, which Megan described as her ‘favourite holiday ever.’

But fans started to show concern earlier this week when both reality stars deleted every trace of their romance from Instagram. They are also said to have unfollowed each other on social media.

A representative for Megan is said to have confirmed the split to OK!, but neither have addressed it on social media.

This comes just a few days after the star, who quit The Only Way Is Essex to pursue a career in music, opened up about how well the relationship was going.

Fallen in love with Barbados. 🌴🥂💚 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

‘I couldn’t ask for anything more’, the 25-year-old told OK! magazine.

‘You’ve got to judge someone on the way they are. The way he is with me,’ she said of his past ‘bad boy’ reputation.

‘He gets on with my family, and he’s so lovely. I couldn’t ask for anything more, so I’m happy.’

No word yet on what’s caused the split. But we’re hoping they’re both okay.