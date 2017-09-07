The TOWIE star's new music venture is proving to be a huge success...

In news that will undoubtedly rock the internet (and dismay Swifties the world over) The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna has enjoyed being at number one in the iTunes chart with her debut single, High Heeled Shoes – ahead of Pink, and millennial queen of Country herself, Taylor Swift.

Megan’s blossoming career in country music comes years after her appearance, at the age of just sixteen, on Britain’s Got Talent.

But over the past few years it’s been her explosive relationships and reality TV career that have taken centre stage.

#SomethingAboutMegan in 30 minutes!!!!! @itvbe ahhhhhhhh I can't contain my excitement! 🎼🎤🇺🇸🙌🏽🤠 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

ITV’s There’s Something About Megan aired at the start of this week, and it follows her on the path towards her life long dream of breaking into the country music scene and taking America by storm.

In the first episode, we saw Megan travel to Nashville to get up on the stage at various open mic nights – and even a Rodeo – to share her talent with the people who know their stuff.

Less than 12 hours after dropping her debut singles, High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry from Love, they both hit the top 10 in the iTunes UK chart.

They even ranked at numbers one and two.

OMG I AM OVERWHELMED! I am Currently No. 1 & 2 on iTunes! 😱 Thankyou guys so so much! I love you all for believing in me ❤️ A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of her exciting news, she caption the image, ‘OMG I AM OVERWHELMED! I am Currently No. 1 & 2 on iTunes! Thankyou guys so so much! I love you all for believing in me [sic]’.

Her fans were quick to congratulate her.

‘You have an amazing voice!’ said one.

‘We’ll done, believe in yourself bcoz your voice is beautiful. Just bought both your songs, playing them on repeat, I love country music, your grandad will be so proud of you [sic]’.

Another wrote, ‘The songs are amazing! Can’t stop listening to them❤️ well done x’ [sic].

Congrats, Megan!