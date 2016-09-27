Why Were People Being So Mean To Megan McKenna On Her Birthday?

The TOWIE star had to hit back at some *very* unfair comments during her birthday meal with boyfriend Pete Wicks... :(

Megan McKenna has got it all going for her right now.

She’s sunning herself in Marbella whilst filming for the new series of The Only Way Is Essex. She’s got her hot and very loved-up boyfriend on her arm. And it just so happened to be her birthday this week.

Sounds pretty perfect to us.

Happy birthday to my best friend, girlfriend and the bird that makes me a better geezer… @megan_mckenna_ ❤️ A photo posted by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Sep 25, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

But, for some very obscure reason, internet trolls seemed to take the opportunity to leave some pretty harsh comments on her birthday Instagram snap. Not cool.

Pete shared a picture of his gorgeous girlfriend while they were out celebrating her twenty fourth.

Spoilt by Bae ????? A photo posted by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Sep 26, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

The birthday girl looked every inch the glamour queen, teaming a pretty nude bodysuit with a pastel pink pencil skirt. Adding some wow factor, the reality star rocked a voluminous blow dry and some shimmery eyeshadow.

Looking lovely, lady.

The TOWIE lad captioned his upload: ‘Dinner with the birthday girl…’

Too. Cute.

Dinner with the birthday girl…??❤️ A photo posted by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Sep 26, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

For some reason, a number of Instagram users decided to take the opportunity to, erm, tell Megan to ‘smile more’, and accuse her of being ‘miserable’.

Errr.

Other fans rushed to her defence, with one writing: ‘These comments are so mean 🙁 i am so happy for you @megan_mckenna_ I think your so beautiful’ [sic].

Another wrote: ‘I’m sorry sweetheart that people are so ignorant, you and Pete have a love that shines .. And people who are miserable with their own lives lash out a people who are happy in theirs’ [sic].

Megan, who’s not one for shying away from standing up for herself, waded into the comment box to leave a message of her own.

She wrote: ‘… I smell jealousy…’

The star then added: ‘Back off, all u do is hate. When I’m probly happier than any of you f****** haters will ever be. Now jog on..’ [sic].

Oh, Meg.

We hope you had a fabulous birthday.