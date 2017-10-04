So This Is What Mean Girls’ Regina George’s Little Sister Looks Like Now

You won't believe what she's up to these days...

You might have seen that Mean Girls has been having a moment again, largely due to the fact that October 3rd happened. As it does every year.

But it’s also helped that one of the cult film’s child stars has resurfaced on the internet. And, as we love a bit of noughties nostalgia, we couldn’t help but share it with you.

Regina George may have been permanently seared into your memory (largely because she’s bound to represent someone from your own school days *shudders*), but do you remember her little sister?

If you need a little prompting (which, you know, we highly doubt), Kylie George was the one that did a little dance to Kelis’s Milkshake.

Fast-forward thirteen years, and Nicole Crimi – who played the part – has shared a throwback from the set.

Celebrating October 3rd AKA the world’s unofficial National Mean Girls Day, Nicole posted a snap of her younger self with ‘cool mum’ Amy Poehler.

Opening up to Buzzfeed about her time filming, Nicole explained: ‘I mostly remember playing games with anyone that had time and laughing because they put dog treats in Amy Poehler’s shirt to get that dog to bite it in that one scene.

‘Amy Poehler is just a really funny person and I loved hanging out with her!’

We couldn’t help but have a little peruse of her Instagram account, which includes some pretty enviable holiday photos.

Nicole is all grown up now. Speaking to Buzzfeed, she explained: ‘I’m currently studying science and working as a student researcher. I have aspirations of going to medical school.’

She’s also a pretty talented artist.

She continued: ‘I want to continue to create artwork and sell it internationally!’

Sounds good, lady.