McFly’s Danny Jones And Wife Georgia Welcome Their First Child

Danny Jones is now the third member of McFly to have become a daddy.

His wife Georgia Jones gave birth over the weekend, and the happy couple announced the news on Instagram not too long afterwards.

Danny took to his account to share: ‘So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am.’

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2014, have been sharing their pregnancy updates on social media.

In fact, many eagle-eyed fans believed that they would be welcoming a baby boy, thanks to a post which showed a mini pair of chelsea boots with blue stitching.

At the time, Georgia reportedly silenced the speculation by writing: ‘Just a pair of unisex grey shoes guys!! We absolutely 100% don’t know what we’re having! #lovesurprises [sic]’.

And what a happy surprise it was…

Congrats, guys!