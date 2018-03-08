McDonald’s Has Made A Big Change To Its Logo, And This Is Why…

This has actually happened, people...

You might have noticed that today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day.

We’d be willing to bet that your social media feed is flooded with inspirational quotes and GIRL POWER vibes (*sigh*, why can’t it be #IWD everyday?) but, if you happen to be living in Lynwood, California or you follow McDonald’s on Twitter, you may have also spotted something else.

Yup. Our favourite fast food chain has decided that it’s high time to make a stand – and, by flipping its famous ‘M’ on its head, it is sending a message about equality.

A representative for Maccy D’s told Business Insider that the upside-down arches are in ‘celebration of women everywhere.’

Sure enough, the artwork on McDonald’s USA Twitter account has been changed to reflect the reverse ‘M’ logo. What’s more, over 100 restaurants have reportedly been kitted out with special ‘packaging’ and ‘crew shirts’ for the big day.

‘In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,’ Wendy Lewis, McDonald’s global chief diversity officer, said in a statement.

Amongst some confusion, Twitter seems to be divided by the move.

With current conversations surrounding sexual harassment (including the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements), debates around legislations that directly affect women’s rights over their own bodies and the ongoing issue of the gender pay gap, there’s been quite a bit of chat around whether this campaign has fallen a little flat.

Do you think that this is an empowering move, or do you think that the message is a little off?

