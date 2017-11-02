Matt Willis Has Just Revealed Some Very Exciting News

Busted fans: You're welcome...

This is just the news we needed right now.

Matt Willis has opened up about what Busted’s BRAND NEW album is going to be like, and it’s exactly what we’d hoped for.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Matt revealed: ‘We’re trying to tie together what we did with Night Driver with some more old school Busted… I miss Busted in that record. I love Night Driver, don’t get me wrong. I think it’s a fantastic album but I miss a bit of Busted.’

‘Being on tour for all this time shows me what I like to play and what I think our crowd likes and what I think we can make the most of,’ he continued. ‘That’s what I want to do, what we all want to do. We all just want to make something really special and really great.’

‘We want to make sure the next thing we come out with is perfect so we’re taking our time,’ Matt added. ‘No one is in any rush to put out an album right now.’

Emma Willis’ husband went on to also reveal that he’s got even more things to look forward to in the future…

‘I’ve got a film coming out in February that I filmed last January. It’s a fantastic movie,’ the Year 3000 singer said. ‘I’m really excited for that to come out and then I have a few TV things as well and I’ve been doing that in the midst of trying to make a new Busted record.’

He concluded:’It’s about juggling and trying to do things that keep you creatively happy and make the right choices.’

We don’t know about you but we are SO excited about all this big news…