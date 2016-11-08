The X Factor’s Matt Terry Says Nicole Scherzinger Is ‘His Type’

After Nicole was seen leaping into Matt's arms on Sunday's X Factor results show, Matt has opened up about their 'close' relationship...

It’s not unusual to see The X Factor mentors bonding with the contestants, but this year, no duo look closer than Nicole Scherzinger and Matt Terry.

The 23-year-old and his X Factor mentor shocked audiences (and Simon Cowell) when Nicole excitedly leaped into Matt’s arms on Sunday’s results show after the singer’s name was called as being safe.

Yep, they’re definitely cosy.

Read: Did Nicole Scherzinger Just Make A Dig At Cheryl On The X Factor?

And now, Matt has opened up about his and Nicole’s special relationship, adding that he’s been enjoying the former Pussycat Doll’s flirty advances.

‘I love it when Nicole flirts with me – it makes all my friends jealous!’ he told OK!

Revealing he’s got Nicole on speed-dial (pretty much every guy’s dream, then), Matt added: ‘She’s always asking me if I have any needs or worries, she genuinely wants to help us.

With my incredible mentor 🙏🏽#sherzylife A photo posted by Matt Terry (@mattterry93) on Oct 10, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

‘I have her personal assistant’s number and if ever I need her, she calls right away.’

Matt continued: ‘We’ve definitely got a lot closer over the past few weeks. I find it really easy to talk to her now and she’s always there whenever I need her.’

Aw.

Unfortunately for Matt, Nicole’s taken by Grigor Dimitrov – not that Matt thinks he would be in with a chance.

‘She’s totally my type but sadly way out of my league!’ he laughed.

Read: X Factor Viewers Spot Honey G’s Awkward Mistake…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Finding out this weeks song… A photo posted by Matt Terry (@mattterry93) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

Matt recently had to deny claims he’s dating fellow contestant Samantha Lavery after a string of cosy Instagram selfies led fans to guess that they might be romantically involved…

‘Sam is six years younger than me’, Matt said. ‘She is a cool girl but she’s like a little sister to all of us boys, we all look after her.’