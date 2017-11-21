The X Factor’s Matt Terry Speaks Out Against His Body Shamers

The 24-year-old definitely won't let the trolls get him down

Matt Terry is not here for body shaming.

The X Factor winner, 24, took to Instagram over the weekend to hit back at cruel trolls, after receiving some disgusting (and ridiculous) messages during his performance on the ITV1 show.

Sharing a video of himself in a pair of boxers and an open shirt, he wrote: ‘Here we go …. 🙄 I wondered when something like this would happen. So I woke up this morning after my incredible night back at the show to body shaming. I wanted to do a little post to let my fans know that honestly I’m fine 🙏🏼 I love you guys for standing tall and backing me. You are one hell of a fandom.

‘Here’s me, this morning with last nights shirt in my pants… As far as my body, I’ve always been built, always been that stone heavier than my friends and brothers but guess what I’m HAPPY. I think it’s easy to forget that not everyone is as confident as they’d like to be, not everyone is happy with themselves but do me a favour and LOVE yourself. Everybody deserves to be loved and don’t let negative people stand in your way. Alright ?!

‘Sometimes cameras and lighting aren’t your best mates, and everyone is entitled to their opinion but my advice would be choose your words carefully. It doesn’t take much to break a person. Luckily I’m strong and positive and maaaan are there some positives from last night !!! 💪🏼.

‘The Thing About Love my new single I wrote with some incredible pals jumped up over 60 places on iTunes last night and we are currently at #19. My debut album trouble is currently at #2 for pre-order!! (MENTAL). I was reunited with all my XF family and judges and I had a smashing time !!! Now..HAPPY SUNDAY and I cannot wait for my roast dinner ✌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼 [sic].’

You tell ’em, Matt. Let’s hope he never has to speak out about this subject again.