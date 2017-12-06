The Crown’s Matt Smith has explained why he feels ‘sorry’ for Meghan Markle

And we totally get it.

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Jennifer Davis

Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry has caused worldwide excitement. It seems everyone is over the moon with the news, well, everyone except for The Crown actor Matt Smith that is.

During an interview at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C., Smith, who plays Prince Philip on the Netflix show, didn’t hold back when discussing her future life. ‘I feel sorry for her,’ he said. ‘It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her.’

As someone who plays the disenchanted Prince Philip, it’s not surprising that the feels that way. However, his co-star Claire Foy, who plays his wife Queen Elizabeth, feels a bit differently, especially when she looks back at how far the monarchy has come.

‘You realise the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve,’ she said. ‘And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realise that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary.’

