You might have seen her on TV before...

It’s the hot question on every baker’s lips – just who will replace Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off?

Well, it appears we now have a winner as cookery writer and presenter Prue Leith has reportedly been signed up to step into the legendary judges’ shoes when the show revamps on Channel 4 later this year.

You may remember the big debacle surrounding GBBO after Channel 4 poached it after several years with the BBC – minus Mary and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

See: Mary Berry Has Confirmed She Has Quit The Great British Bake Off

But we hear good things about Prue, who is believed to be quite similar to the nation’s favourite judge.

‘In cookery circles, she’s practically royalty,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Both are from similar backgrounds, so hopefully viewers will be accepting and give Prue a chance to win them over.

‘Following in Mary’s footsteps is a big challenge. But the producers are confident that Prue has all the attributes.’

If you were thinking that South African-born Prue looks familiar, then you’d be right. She has appeared on TV before, having starred as a judge on BBC show The Great British Menu.

She also launched her own cookery college, Leith’s School of Food and Wine, in 1975 and has bagged both an OBE and CBE.

Impressive!

See: Could Jamie Oliver Replace Mel And Sue On The Great British Bake Off?

If the rumours are true, Prue would join original judge Paul Hollywood, who decided to make the move to Channel 4 after they bought the rights to the popular show.

Word is still out on who will replace Mel and Sue, but it’s thought that the show’s bosses have been testing out potential replacements.

A source added: ‘The secret to Bake Off is getting the right dynamic between the faces on-screen.’

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 says: ‘We’ll be announcing the line-up in due course.’

Must. Contain. Excitement…

By Jenni McKnight