Mary Berry Scoops Best TV Judge Gong At The NTAs (And Her Speech Was MAJOR Feels)

Great British Bake Off‘s Mary Berry has been crowned Best TV Judge at the National Television Awards *round of applause*

Beating back the likes of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, and Nicole Scherzinger, 81-year-old Mary gave the crowds a hearty fist pump in celebration, before accepting her award from two of the Gogglesprogs cutesters. You need to see this…

Mary also trumped Strictly Come Dancing’s Len Goodman, following his decision last month to retire from the BBC show.

Unsurprisingly, cake queen and all-round national treasure Mary received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, but it was her acceptance speech that gave us ALL the feels on the night.

‘I’m thrilled,’ she announced at London’s O2 Arena.

‘I love judging, it has always been a great honour. I think I know how to bake, and I love telling people how to do it a little better next time.’

‘The greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everyone is sitting down at eight o’clock, the gran, the baby in arms. There’s no swearing. It is the best programme and I am so grateful. Thank you very much.’

Sorry, we’re actually welling up here. And, while we’re still not quite over the fact that Mary Berry (plus Mel and Sue, boo) won’t be presenting GBBO once it moves to Channel 4 later this year — station head Jay Hunt confirmed this news at an event in Washington yesterday — we’re actually delighted that our Mary managed to bag some hardware in recognition of all she’s achieved with the show.

Celebs took to Twitter to congratulate the judge, many admitting that her speech had them in tears.

‘Crying at Mary Berry winning her NTA’ gushed vlogger Zoella.

Gogglebox star and I’m A Celebrity… winner Scarlett Moffatt was equally thrilled to meet the BBC icon, posting from the NTA red carpet:

‘Meeting Mary Berry in my tiger slippers was one of the best moments of my life.’

*sigh*

We’re going to miss you Mary.