Marvin Humes Just Revealed One Ridiculously Buff Body Transformation

The DJ's been working VERY hard in the gym...

We’re not gonna lie, we’ve always had a bit of a crush on Marvin Humes. But NOW…

The ex-JLS singer, 32, has been slaving away in the gym over the past few months, and unveiled a super-buff new physique on his Instagram page at the weekend.

He re-posted a before and after montage from personal trainer Peter Mac, who’d captioned the image: ‘@marvinhumes – From day ONE (3/4Months ago) till now. Started off as a client, now a homie. And you want the best for your friends. #Transformation ALL WE ASK IS TRUST!! #BeTheBestYou #PMacfitness [sic].’

On his upload, Marv’ added the shout-out: ‘Big up man like Peter Mac..mad respect bro 👊🏽 [sic].’

Impressive, right? Of course, fans were quick to agree.

Comments include: ‘Nice one bro! You’ll be taking over @zacefron’s part in Baywatch soon 😜👍🏼,’ and: ‘Well done Marvin. Set the goal and enjoy the rewards. Looking mighty fine my man 👍 u were in a gd shape to start of with, u had a gd definition in the arms but that torso now WOW. U should be v proud of urself [sic].’

We think we can officially say that Marv’ and his wife Rochelle are one of the hottest couples in showbiz RN.

Rochelle, 28, welcomed her and Marvin’s second daughter Valentina back in March, and is already back in crop tops after working out with the same PT as her hubby.

Obligatory cringe couple on a boat 'not posing pic' 🌊 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

She told her Instagram followers last month: ‘My goal was to feel like me again and improve my fitness, as I need it now being a working mum of 2.

‘It’s really changed my whole out look on working out, before now I was a ‘sign up to the gym in January and go for a couple weeks’ kinda girl. As they say it’s a marathon not a sprint, I’m not a dieter I just want to be healthy all round and keep up with my kids. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hang on to your ‘mojo’ after babies, just move at a pace YOU are happy with [sic].’

While we don’t think anyone should feel pressure to ‘snap back’ after having a baby, it’s great that both Roch’ and Marv’ are feeling confident with themselves. Props to you, guys!