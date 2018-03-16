The couple are heading for a divorce...

Married At First Sight may have left our screens, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve stopped wondering what happened to the couples after the show.

Fan-favourites Ben and Stephanie seemed to be a very promising match when they first met on the Channel 4 programme. They both claimed to feel immediate chemistry, something that appeared to develop even further during the course of their honeymoon.

But when they came back to the UK, and moved into their first home together, things seemed to get a little more difficult.

After a rocky few weeks, much to the relief of viewers, Ben and Stephanie decided to stay married. And, in the final episode, the pair seemed to be going from strength-to-strength – even uttering the ‘L’ word.

We now know it didn’t last.

Opening up to FuBar Radio, Ben revealed: ‘Stephanie and I are still friends but I couldn’t give her what she wanted and what she needed, and time is of the essence.

‘And why waste someone’s time if it’s not there?’

He continued: ‘It killed me. After the end of the show we were giving it a go, but as my mum said, you don’t know someone until you’ve lived with them.’

The pair are now said to be seeking a divorce.

‘It broke my heart to do what I had to do,’ Ben said. ‘I couldn’t give someone so lovely and so nice what she wanted. She was gutted to be totally honest and she still wanted to try, but it ain’t there, kiddo.’

‘I was thinking, ‘How can you love me?’ You can’t play with affairs of the heart can you.’

💔💔💔