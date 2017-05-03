Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Calls Kim Kardashian’s Bum ‘Gross’

The 25-year-old lets rip after non-airbrushed photos of Kim emerged last week

Marnie Simpson has hit out at Kim Kardashian over those non-airbrushed pictures.

Kim was photographed in Mexico last week, where she was celebrating her sister Kourtney’s 38th birthday with a group of gal pals. While the ladies all look relaxed, healthy and gorgeous, the attention was placed on the difference between these images and Kim’s Instagram posts.

The 36-year-old is since said to have lost 100,000 followers, with cruel trolls calling her ‘fake’ and a ‘liar’.

Now Marnie, 25, has given her two cents, writing in Star: ‘I can’t believe how gross Kim Kardashian’s bum looks these days. I don’t understand why people are so obsessed with it – it looks horrendous!

‘It’s clearly not natural and it’s embarrassing that she claims it is. It’s getting ridiculous. I think Kylie has the best bodies out of all the sisters, and Kourtney looks amazing, too.’

Hmm. Luckily, Kim doesn’t seem to be taking the criticism to heart, hitting out on Twitter with one super-sassy statement.

She wrote at the time: ‘Oh and as for me you ask? …I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body [sic].’ YAAASSSS, Kimmy.

Not only that, but the mum-of-two was more than happy to show off her peachy behind at the Met Gala on Monday night.

She arrived on the red carpet in New York in a slinky Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline. A fancy drawstring cinched her in and emphasised her hourglass figure.

Because when you look like that, who cares about Instagram followers?!