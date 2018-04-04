Michelle Keegan Reveals Mark Wright’s Connection To The Royal Wedding

The ex-TOWIE star is set to fly back to the UK...

Mark Wright’s definitely worlds away from Essex now. In fact, it seems he’ll be popping up at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

The 31-year-old has been living in LA for the past few months, where he co-presents entertainment show Extra. But his wife Michelle Keegan has revealed that he’s jetting back to Blighty to cover the royal nuptials.

When Michelle, 30, appeared on Good Morning Britain today, host Richard Arnold asked: ‘How’s Marky getting on in LA?’

Michelle replied: ‘He’s loving it. He’s in the sunshine anyway. I think he’s coming back in May because he’s covering the Royal Wedding, so he’ll be back soon.’

But while Mark may be doing well for himself, he hasn’t quite managed to get himself in with the likes of the Royal Family just yet.

Richard continued: ‘Has he got an invite?’ to which Michelle joked: ‘No. Gutted.’

Maybe one day, eh? We mean, Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews did bag an invitation to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ ceremony.

We know he was the groom’s brother, but still…