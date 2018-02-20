Mark Wright May Have Just Made A Huge Instagram Faux Pas

And we're not sure what wife Michelle Keegan will have made of it...

Mark Wright may have made a bit of an awkward error on Instagram this week.

According to eagle-eyed fans, the ex-TOWIE star, 31, liked – and then unliked – a sexy photo of Rita Ora. Eep.

The snap saw Rita, 27, with her back to the camera, looking stunning in a cut-out red leotard to perform in her birth country of Kosovo. She’d added the caption: ‘TaN Lines – BTS – thank you @kyledevolle and @bang__london for making this incredible piece for me.’

Some wondered how Mark’s wife Michelle Keegan may have felt about his Insta slip-up, but TBH, we doubt she was all that bothered.

For starters, Mark may not have even meant to like the image. We’ve all accidentally hit that little heart while scrolling down our feeds, right?

And it’s clear that he only has eyes for Mich, 30. On Valentine’s Day, he shared a gorgeous shot of himself and his lady cuddling up in the Hollywood hills.

Mark – who’s currently living in LA while presenting entertainment show Extra – wrote: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my 1. Love you always 💙❤️x.’

Aw.