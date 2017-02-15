The couple have been married almost two years

Love was all around Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan as they celebrated Valentine’s Day yesterday.

The couple proved their wedded bliss is still going strong as they marked the most romantic day of the year together in London. Aw.

Mark, 30, captioned a cute Instagram photo of 29-year-old Michelle planting a kiss on his cheek: ‘My Valentine, My Wife, @michkeegan.’

See: Could Mark Wright And Michelle Keegan Have Some Exciting News?

My Valentine, My Wife, @michkeegan ❤️ A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

With a beaming smile, Mark looked like he had won the lottery as the stunning actress leaned into him, rocking a stylish messy topknot and a figure-hugging dress from her Lipsy range.

His fans were quick to respond, telling him how ‘lucky’ he is to have Mich by his side.

One commented: ‘You are one lucky man…hope you realise,’ while another said: ‘Beautiful photo. Two lovely people who are so very much in love @michkeegan @wrighty.’

Tipsy, Pre birthday celebrations last night #MIAMI #stateside 🇺🇸☀️🍸🍤 🍔 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

With her make-up on point, ex-Coronation Street star Michelle had a helping hand from her Instagram followers to pick her perfect lipstick for the evening.

Earlier on in the day, she’d captioned a snap of the possibilities: ‘Hmmm which one should I wear tonight??… I WANT YOU GUYS TO DECIDE?? NEW Ultra HD gel lipstick @revlon_uk Valentine’s Day ❤.’

She then shared another image of the winning look, which her followers went crazy for.

Comments included: ‘Them brows them eyes just everything,’ and: ‘I just died and went to heaven [sic].’

See: Michelle Keegan’s NTA Dress Had A Lovely Link To Her Wedding Dress

Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Mark and Michelle’s display of marital bliss came after Mark celebrated his 30th birthday in late January.

At the time, Michelle took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her husband, alongside a collage of photos they’d taken throughout their relationship.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Alongside it, she wrote: ‘Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️ [sic].’

Cute. Happy belated Valentine’s, guys!

By Jenni McKnight