Michelle Keegan: ‘Mark Wright And I Are Stronger Than Ever’

Following the news that Mark has been offered his dream job, the pair are said to be planning a move Stateside...

When LOOK heard that Mark Wright was moving 5,400 miles away to Hollywood after landing a full-time presenting role on US TV show Extra, we all had one resounding thought: what about his wife Michelle Keegan?

But despite the pair living and working apart for months at a time, a source speaking exclusively to LOOK has revealed that 30-year-old Michelle actually sees it as a huge career opportunity – for both of them.

‘Michelle is thrilled,’ says a close pal. ‘It’s like the perfect result for her and Mark. The way her acting career has taken off since leaving Coronation Street is preparation for both of them to move to LA.

‘Mark’s even sorted out an agent for Mich – his representatives in Hollywood are second to none and Michelle knows there’ll be no shortage of auditions for her there.’

While Mark will be busy presenting seven nights a week on a 12-month contract, Michelle’s determined they’ll make it work.

To achieve any dream, you have to jump many hurdles…. you have to face ups and downs along the way and be prepared to do what it takes to conquer it. It may come to you quickly or it may take a while but in the end, if you want something bad enough, with hard work and determination you will achieve it #fact A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

‘Mark has worked his backside off for this,’ explains our source. ‘Plenty of people laughed at him when he said he wanted to crack America, but where are the cynics now? Mark and Michelle are closer than ever and with their work ethic they’ll go down like a dream in Hollywood.’

Mark is certainly smashing it in the career stakes and his fans have been quick to congratulate him on social media – although one user commented: ‘Please keep your wifey your number 1 priority though we need some babies [sic].’

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

We too can’t wait to hear the pitter patter of tiny Marchelle feet – and according to a pal, we might not have to wait too long.

‘Michelle’s totally relaxed about what comes next,’ adds our source. ‘If she gets pregnant, great – she’s always fancied raising her kids in the sunshine. Everything’s come together at the point where critics were predicting it would fall apart.’

The future’s definitely looking bright for these two…