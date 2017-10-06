Mark Wright Explains Just How Much He Misses Wife Michelle Keegan

It seems as though the former TOWIE star is feeling a little homesick...

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have got it all going on right now.

Michelle, 30, has been jet-setting across the globe – hitting places such as Nepal and Malaysia – filming the new series of BBC1 drama Our Girl, whilst Mark has landed himself an exciting new gig co-presenting entertainment show Extra in LA.

The actress recently spoke out about how ‘hard’ it is being away from her hubby, telling Women’s Health that they ‘FaceTime and speak, like, all day every day’ when they’re apart.

Now, Mark Wright has opened up about feeling ‘lonely’ in America.

Speaking to The Sun from Las Vegas, he said: ‘I’ve had the same group of friends since I was a kid. I miss them lots, I miss my family, my wife’s away working, we can’t get to each other right now because she’s working solidly every day like I am, too.’

Aww.

He continued, ‘I’m without my friends, without my family, without my wife – it’s always going to be a bit lonely but I’m not complaining just yet.

‘I’m enjoying the job. Going to bed early, waking up early, doing the best I can and then in a couple of months I’ll be reunited with my wife and I’ll be feeling a lot better by then.’

And it seems as though Michelle and Mark have been discussing their future together, with Mich’ admitting that children are on the cards. One day.

‘I’ve always been broody. I love kids and I want four, so hopefully in the near future,’ she explained.

Bless ’em.