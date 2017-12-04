Mark Wright Sends A Sweet Message To Michelle Keegan After She Wraps Our Girl

It looks like it's going to be a very happy Christmas for these two

It’s been an emotional weekend for Michelle Keegan.

After spending the best part of a year away from home filming BBC1 drama Our Girl, the 30-year-old actress has wrapped and flown back to the UK to spend Christmas with her loved ones.

To mark the occasion, she captioned an Instagram Story of herself high-fiving the crew: ‘Last scene after 8 MONTHS!!!’

Although Michelle clearly loves her job and is focused on her career, it can’t have been easy for her to spend so much time separated from her friends and family.

And this must have been made even harder by the fact that her husband Mark Wright has relocated to LA to present US entertainment show Extra.

But happily, it seems as though the pair will be reunited for the festive season.

Mark, 30, shared a photo of Michelle in character as Corporal Georgie Lane on his page on Saturday, adding the caption: ‘Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day. I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever !! I love you so much my little trooper x [sic].’

How cute?! We can’t wait to see some snaps of these two by the Christmas tree.