Mark Wright Has An Awkward Encounter With Little Mix At The BRITs

The 30-year-old reality star is clearly a big fan of the girls' music...

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright certainly made one gorgeous couple at the BRIT Awards last night.

Clad in a cobalt blue jumpsuit, ex-Coronation Street actress Michelle emphasised her lean figure with a black belt and silver pointed heels.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d let her eye-catching ensemble do all the talking, working a chic blow-dry, pared-back smoky eyes and nude glossy lips.

See: Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Look Loved-Up At The BRIT Awards

Of course, Mark wasn’t looking too bad either.

The 30-year-old had opted for a dapper checked blazer with a black roll-neck jumper, jeans and trainers.

See: The Little Mix Moment You PROBABLY Missed At Last Night’s BRIT Awards

But while Mark looked suave AF on the red carpet, not everything went so smoothly backstage.

He later admitted that he’d had a rather awkward run-in with the Little Mix girls. Eeep.

Talking to ITV2, he explained: ‘I was walking through the corridor on the way up here and it happened to be backstage and I started singing Shout Out To My Ex.

‘As I was walking around the corner literally I walked into Jesy [Nelson] and Perrie [Edwards] from Little Mix. And I was like: “Errr.” They did like it, but it was a bit embarrassing for me.’

LOLz. We’re sure they took it as a compliment, Mark.