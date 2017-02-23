Mark Wright Has An Awkward Encounter With Little Mix At The BRITs

Anna Duff
By
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

The 30-year-old reality star is clearly a big fan of the girls' music...

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright certainly made one gorgeous couple at the BRIT Awards last night.

Clad in a cobalt blue jumpsuit, ex-Coronation Street actress Michelle emphasised her lean figure with a black belt and silver pointed heels.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d let her eye-catching ensemble do all the talking, working a chic blow-dry, pared-back smoky eyes and nude glossy lips.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright at the BRIT Awards 2017

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright walked the red carpet together at last night’s BRIT Awards

See: Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Look Loved-Up At The BRIT Awards

Of course, Mark wasn’t looking too bad either.

The 30-year-old had opted for a dapper checked blazer with a black roll-neck jumper, jeans and trainers.

Michelle Keegan had opted for a simple beauty look, letting her blue jumpsuit do ALL the talking

See: The Little Mix Moment You PROBABLY Missed At Last Night’s BRIT Awards

But while Mark looked suave AF on the red carpet, not everything went so smoothly backstage.

He later admitted that he’d had a rather awkward run-in with the Little Mix girls. Eeep.

Little Mix at the BRIT Awards

Little Mix opened last night’s BRIT Awards with an AMAZING performance of their hit single Shout Out To My Ex

Talking to ITV2, he explained: ‘I was walking through the corridor on the way up here and it happened to be backstage and I started singing Shout Out To My Ex.

‘As I was walking around the corner literally I walked into Jesy [Nelson] and Perrie [Edwards] from Little Mix. And I was like: “Errr.” They did like it, but it was a bit embarrassing for me.’

LOLz. We’re sure they took it as a compliment, Mark.