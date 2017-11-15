Mark Wright Comes Under Fire After His Interview With Kim Kardashian
There’s no denying that Mark Wright is having a whole lot of success in the US.
The ex-TOWIE star, 30, has been super-busy with entertainment show Extra over the past few weeks, interviewing A-listers including Gwen Stefani, Liam Neeson, Margot Robbie and Channing Tatum.
Yesterday, it was Kim Kardashian’s turn to chat to Wrighty. And judging by the smiley Instagram snap he posted of them together, they had a lovely time.
But unfortunately for Mark, this photo later ended up landing him in quite a bit of trouble.
Why? Well, according to MailOnline, he’d captioned the image: ‘Great night chatting to this 1 @kimkardashian what a lovely girl and so funny too. @extratv.’
Some of Mark’s followers had an issue with the fact that he’d called Kim, 37, a ‘girl’, with one commenting: ‘If she’s over 18 she’s a woman, not a girl… Girl? I hope she doesn’t read this post. Seems a little disrespectful to me.’
It seems Mark took note of the criticism, swiftly changing the word ‘girl’ to ‘person’.
Despite the furore, Mark still received plenty of support from his loved ones. His cousin Elliott Wright wrote: ‘Ha well done boy! proud xxx,’ while his wife Michelle Keegan simply added: 🙌 ‘yup! 🙌.’
Mark recently opened up about how much he misses Mich, 30, who’s also travelling the world while filming BBC drama Our Girl.
He told The Sun: ‘I’m without my friends, without my family, without my wife – it’s always going to be a bit lonely but I’m not complaining just yet.
‘I’m enjoying the job. Going to bed early, waking up early, doing the best I can and then in a couple of months I’ll be reunited with my wife and I’ll be feeling a lot better by then.’
