Mark Wright Gushes Over ‘Hot’ Wife Michelle Keegan

TV presenter Mark Wright has landed an amazing business opportunity presenting for Extra in Los Angeles.

Despite being an amazing career move, it means the former The Only Way Is Essex star is seriously far away from his wife – actress Michelle Keegan, who is filming in Malaysia, South Africa an Nepal for BBC drama Our Girl.

Chatting to the Daily Mail, 30-year-old Mark gushed over his gorgeous wife’s cover for the latest issue of Women’s Health magazine.

‘Oh wow she looks so hot right? It’s not hard to make her feel body confident, just tell the truth and tell her when she looks sensational,’ Mark was in awe of his bride. ‘I saw the shoot and she looked very very hot. I can’t wait for her to get to LA.’

He continued: ‘Obviously I tell her she’s beautiful everyday. It’s not hard to make someone feel body confident when you look like that. She’s incredible.’

However, Mark has admitted to feeling lonely without his brunette beauty and his friends by his side in LA.

‘I’ve had the same group of friends since I was a kid. I miss them lots, I miss my family, my wife’s away working’, The Essex lad confessed. ‘We can’t get to each other right now because she’s working solidly every day like I am, too. I’m without my friends, without my family, without my wife – it’s always going to be a bit lonely’ he told The Sun.

But clearly thrilled with his new job, Mark added: ‘It’s all just a bit pinch yourself.’

