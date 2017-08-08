Mark Wright Announces Some Major Career News On Instagram

The ex-TOWIE star is certainly making waves in the presenting world

Well… Mark Wright has been having a pretty successful time over the pond in LA.

The 30-year-old announced yesterday that he’s landed himself a full-time job on entertainment show Extra, alongside co-presenters including Saved By The Bell‘s Mario Lopez.

His new gig will see him move to LA for a year, with the programme airing seven nights of the week.

Mark took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the news, writing: ‘So happy to announce Iv just signed a deal to be part of this incredible dream team hosting @extratv for the new season in America !! This means a new adventure for me and a move across the pond to HOLLYWOOD. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started.

‘So happy to be working with you all @reneebargh @mariolopezextra @tanikaray @ajcalloway #newseason @nbc #extra #letsgo [sic].’

To achieve any dream, you have to jump many hurdles…. you have to face ups and downs along the way and be prepared to do what it takes to conquer it. It may come to you quickly or it may take a while but in the end, if you want something bad enough, with hard work and determination you will achieve it #fact A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

He later captioned a motivational meme: ‘To achieve any dream, you have to jump many hurdles…. you have to face ups and downs along the way and be prepared to do what it takes to conquer it.

‘It may come to you quickly or it may take a while but in the end, if you want something bad enough, with hard work and determination you will achieve it #fact [sic].’

Of course, fans are thrilled for the ex-TOWIE star. But they can’t help noting the fact that Mark’s new role will take him away from wife Michelle Keegan.

The couple have already spent a large amount of time apart this year, thanks to Mark’s presenting schedule and Michelle travelling for the second series of BBC drama Our Girl.

But he’s not worried about being separated from Mich, 30, again. He tells The Sun: ‘It’s exciting. I tell my family: “Think of people when they go to university.”

‘Sometimes people do move away. This is something I’ve got to do. I’m sure every husband and wife, wherever the other one’s working, they’re going to join each other.

‘Wherever I am or wherever she is we always kind of re-join each other.’

Aw. Huge congratulations, Mark!