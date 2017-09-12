Mark Wright Has To Have Elocution Lessons For New US TV Role

The former TOWIE star has had to try and shake that Essex accent...

From Brentwood to the USA… The Only Way Is Essex‘s Mark Wright has made a BIG career change recently.

Having landed a pretty major gig for Extra TV alongside presenters such as Mario Lopez (yeah, the hunk from Saved By The Bell) Mark seems to be leaving his Essex past behind him and moving onwards and upwards…

And we mean that quite literally, as the former Take Me Out: The Gossip presenter is ditching his home accent in an attempt to appease the American audiences.

Discussing how he has hired a voice coach, Mark told his co-host Mario: ‘It’s just to neutralise my accent. I speak quite regional, so if I was going to invite you to the pub this is how I would usually do it to my friends… I’d say ‘What’s happenin’ bruv? You wanna go down the pub for a pint and a bit of grub?’’

Understandably, poor Mario was a little confused.

And during his first two nights presenting Extra TV, Mark was noticeably making an effort with his accent and pronunciation, and clearly it’s been working as it seems Mark has been going down a storm with the public.

My intro video for the new season of @extratv – voiced by @mariolopezextra Great edit @mikem74656 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

When he interviewed fellow Brits Mel B and Simon Cowell on the America’s Got Talent red carpet, he was even compared Brad Pitt by executive producer Jeremy Spiegal: ‘They were loving him out there. It’s like we sent Brad Pitt in or something to do the interviews.’

But senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey compared him to Brad Pitt in Snatch, in which he is remembered for not having the clearest of accents (to put it lightly): ‘Yeah, except his accent was like Brad Pitt in the movie Snatch,’ she joked.

Uh-oh… Let’s hope those elocution lessons can change that, eh?

Still, being compared to Brad Pitt TWICE isn’t too bad, is it…