Mark Wright Has Something To Say About Those ‘Mystery Women’ Rumours

'Can men not speak to women aside from their wife without people insinuating something untoward is happening?'

There’s no question that Mark Wright is one of the most famous reality TV stars around. TOWIE and I’m a Celeb alumni, he’s now a successful TV and Radio presenter and loved by all.

But this week he’s been victim to some gossip about his private life, namely women he’s been hanging out with who aren’t his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Taking to Twitter, Mark has now responded to the two separate stories tying him to said ‘mystery women’.

Finally it’s here !! Tomo night on @bbc 9pm it’s the launch of OUR GIRL !! Cannot wait !! This little ones hard work will all seem worth while. So proud of you @michkeegan 💚 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

‘I need to confront a story which circulated today as amazingly it’s getting quite a bit of attention, which is quite upsetting to see,’ he wrote.

Mark then went on to explain that the ‘leggy brunette’ from one story is a friend’s girlfriend, while the blonde woman mentioned in the other is in fact his wardrobe assistant.

Of his wardrobe assistant, he said: ‘This [story] would also upset her as she is a professional woman,’ adding that she had worked in the company for 18 years.

The star has been married to former Coronation Street cast member, Michelle Keegan, since 2015; the actress recently opened up about starting a family with her husband.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Mark also highlighted that, in today’s day and age, it shouldn’t be suspicious for men to spend time with women who aren’t their wife.

Read the full statement he posted on Twitter below.

Here’s hoping there will be less speculation about Mark and any ‘mystery women’ from now on.

Words by Lucy Abbersteen