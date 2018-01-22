Michelle Keegan Helps Mark Wright Celebrate His 31st Birthday

The actress shares some adorable photos of her man on Instagram

Michelle Keegan helped her husband Mark Wright ring in his 31st birthday at the weekend.

The Our Girl actress, 30, shared a super-sweet photo of herself and her man together on her Instagram Story, adding the caption: ‘Happy 31st birthday to my <3 @wrighty.’

She also posted a throwback snap of Mark as a youngster, writing: ‘Birthday boy!!!!! How bloody cute!?! ❤️.’

VERY bloody cute, that’s for sure.

As you probably know, Michelle and Mark have spent the best part of the past year apart. Michelle was busy filming BBC1 drama Our Girl in Asia, while Mark moved to LA for his presenting gig on entertainment show Extra.

But after filming wrapped on Our Girl, Mich jetted to LA to spend some time with her hubby – which we’re sure will have made his big day extra-special.

Hope you had a great day, Mark!