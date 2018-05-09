This Former TOWIE Star Has Announced That He’s Expecting His First Child

Mario Falcone's fiancee Becky Miesner is pregnant...

Mario Falcone is going to be a dad.

The former TOWIE star, who confirmed that he was leaving the show once again in January, announced his engagement to Becky Miesner in June last year.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the loved-up couple shared some more happy news, revealing that they’re expecting their first baby together.

The news is all the more exciting for the couple, as they had been trying for quite a while.

‘We weren’t taking any precautions, but we had stopped trying so obsessively,’ Mario explained to OK! magazine.

‘It was getting quite stressful so we decided we needed to relax a bit. But as soon as we went back to just having fun, she fell pregnant!

‘It was a bit of a shock when the test was positive! It’s been my dream to be a dad for a long time now, so I’m over the moon.’

Mario and Becky discovered that they were expecting whilst on holiday together in March.

The pair have now postponed their wedding, which was due to happen in August this year.

‘We’re so excited to be parents – but we’ve had to postpone the wedding,’ he added.

It hasn’t taken long for the news to reach the ears of Mario’s reality TV friends, and they have rushed to social media to congratulate him.

‘Yay so so happy for you both,’ Ferne McCann, who also starred on the Essex reality show, tweeted in response to the announcement.

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who have also appeared on TOWIE with their baby boy, took the opportunity to congratulate the parents-to-be.

Vicky Pattison dedicated an Instagram post to her close friend.

Alongside a photo with the pair, the former Geordie Shore star wrote: ‘This is the best news I’ve had in ages!! Huge, HUGE congratulations to one of my favourite couples in the world- @beckymiesner1and @mario_falcone17!! Can’t believe you’re going to have a baby!’

Oh, we do love us some baby news…