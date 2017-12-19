This Former Reality TV Star Just Announced Her Engagement

The Only Way Is Essex's Maria Fowler has taken to Instagram to share some happy family news...

One The Only Way Is Essex star has just received a rather amazing early Christmas present. Yup, Maria Fowler has got engaged to her beau Kelvin Batey during a romantic trip to Paris.

If you’re a seasoned viewer of the Essex reality series, you’re sure to remember the former TV personality. The feisty lady was Lauren Pope’s BFF during her time on the show, but she quit after three seasons on-screen.

Now, Maria is a successful beauty blogger and also shares a family with her partner – who has just put a ring on it.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, posting some loved-up snaps from her getaway.

‘I SAID YES 💎💍 #Engaged#Paris2017,’ she wrote, alongside a photograph of a padlock and a sparkling ring.

The lock was engraved with the words: ‘Kelvin and Maria, engaged in Paris, December 2017, Our Next Chapter, Together – Always.’

Adorable.

Naturally, her fans swarmed to congratulate her. Comments included: ‘Amazing news!!! @mariafowler_ you deserve every happiness xx’ and ‘Omg yay congratulations guys!!! ❤️💍 Gorgeous news!! Xxx (Good job Kelvin!!) [sic]’.

The couple share a daughter, Evie, who was born in September of last year.

Congrats, guys!